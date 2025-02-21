Belfast gears up for extended 17-day citywide St Patrick’s celebrations

GREEN MACHINE: Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, and Rachel Lindsay from Circusful join local musicians and representatives from Belfast Tradfest, Conradh na Gaeilge and Féile an Phobail to launch the St Patrick’s programme

BELFAST will celebrate St Patrick’s Day with a packed programme of events and cultural activities across the city from 1-17 March.

The popular annual St Patrick’s Day parade will bring a dazzling display of costume, music, dance and theatrical performances to the city’s streets. Starting at City Hall at 1.30pm, local dance troupes, schools, community groups and musicians will weave their way through the city centre via Chichester Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place and Donegall Place, before returning to City Hall.

Belfast TradFest will deliver a four-day music festival from 14-17 March. The St Patrick’s Music Festival will feature concerts, céilís, displays, pilgrimages, taster sessions, workshops and a solo Highland piping competition on Saturday 15 March, when a selection of Ireland’s top pipers will compete for a place at the renowned MacCrimmon Trophy competition.

Ticketed highlights include Blackwater Céilí Band Sets Céilí in the Empire Music Hall on Friday 14 March, Afro Celt Sound System at Mandela Hall on Saturday 15 March, a celebration of traditional Irish music featuring Máirtín O’Connor and Music Generation Cavan/Monaghan Cross-Border Folk Orchestra at Ulster Hall on Sunday 16 March, plus Cara Dillon and special guests Piaras Ó Lorcáin and Jack Warnock at Ulster Hall on Monday 17 March.

The music festival will culminate in an afternoon of family fun on 17 March featuring music, dance, food, an all-day céilí and other family-friendly activities at a festival village in Cathedral Gardens and St Anne’s Square from 1pm-5pm.

Féile an Phobail will also be bringing the city to life with world-class Irish traditional music and workshops in venues across the city from 10-17 March. The Féile Trad Trail will include over 100 sessions, featuring some of Ireland’s finest Irish traditional musicians.

The biggest Irish language family fun day of its kind will take place on Saturday 8 March from 1pm-4pm at Custom House Square. Organised by Conradh na Gaeilge and Féile an Phobail, Spraoi Cois Lao will include climbing walls, face-painting, music, stage performers, games and other activities – all provided through the medium of Irish.

As part of this year’s St Patrick’s programme, Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia – an international festival celebrating Irish language and culture – will take place from 1-17 March. The festival gives an opportunity for everyone, from learners to fluent speakers, to enjoy Irish through a programme of entertaining and fun events.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “This year’s extended St Patrick’s Day programme promises to be a multi-cultural celebration of music, culture, the Irish language and community.

“In particular, building on previous years, there’s a very clear focus on our musical heritage, reflecting and celebrating Belfast’s status as a UNESCO City of Music. We have a fantastic programme of live performances for people to enjoy, as well as events and workshops for aspiring musicians.

Farrah Doyle and Rachel Lindsay from Circusful have helped launch this year’s St Patrick’s Day programme in Belfast.

“Once again, we are delivering the programme in partnership with established festival organisers and culture and arts organisations from across the city. This has enabled us to offer a broad programme of events and activities to create a truly welcoming and inclusive series of events. We have lots of fun events and activities planned to appeal to people of all ages and backgrounds. There is so much to see and do over the 17 days, so I would encourage everyone to come along and join in the celebrations.”

Dónal O'Connor, Artistic Director with Belfast TradFest, said: “Belfast TradFest is delighted to present 60 hours of traditional arts events in indoor and outdoor venues for St Patrick's Music Weekend this year, culminating in a free family-friendly Festival Village in the Cathedral Quarter. We’re excited that this year’s celebrations offer a meaningful chance for people of diverse backgrounds to come together and honour St Patrick’s legacy, with traditional Irish and Scottish music featured in the heart of the city.”

Kevin Gamble, Director at Féile an Phobail, said: “Féile an Phobail is delighted to be involved in this year’s St Patrick’s Day festivities. Come along and enjoy the Irish trad sessions, and the craic, as we celebrate St Patrick’s in Belfast!”

Dearbhail Uí Bhiataigh from Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia added: “The Irish language is flourishing throughout Belfast, and we want to create more opportunities to use and see the language in the heart of the city centre.

"We are therefore delighted that our huge Irish language family fun day, Spraoi Cois Lao, is back again this year for a day jam-packed with entertainment, music, games and activities right in the heart of Belfast – so whether you have a cúpla focal, are fluent or want to find out more about the language, be sure to join us!"

For more info on St Patrick’s Day events, including dates, times and ticket info for music performances, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/stpatricks.