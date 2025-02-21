Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia, the largest and longest Irish language festival in the world

NEXT Saturday, 1ú Márta marks the start of Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia, the largest and longest Irish language festival in the world.

Thousands of events are being organised by countless community groups all over the world to celebrate ár dteanga dhúchais. Closer to home, this work continues in the face of the devastating cuts that are facing the Irish language community sector; their desire to lean ar aghaidh speaks volumes as to their determination and dedication d’ár dteanga agus do phobal Iarthar Bhéal Feirste trí chéile.

Seachtain na Gaeilge gives people from all walks of life the opportunity to use whatever Irish they have. Our language is experiencing an amazing revival in recent years with people of all generations embracing the language through music, media, education and social platforms. With an increasing number of people engaging with Irish everyday, this revival shows no signs of slowing down.

We continue to build on the foundations that have been laid over the past few years with our partnership with Féile an Earraigh. Our annual flagship event, Spraoi Cois Lao is testament to the success of this partnership and is the first event of its kind funded entirely by Belfast City Council.

We have seen significant advancements at Council level in recent years and hope that the adoption of a comprehensive Irish language policy in the coming months is the next step on that journey. Seachtain na Gaeilge is a celebration of that progress.”