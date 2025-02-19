Biggest ever Féile an Earraigh set to take place in March

THE biggest ever Féile an Earraigh (Spring Festival) is set to take place between 1-17 March.

The festival was launched on Wednesday in Áras Uí Chonghaile – the James Connolly Visitor Centre – on the Falls Road.

Speakers included Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald MLA and Belfast Mayor Councillor Micky Murray.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said: “Each year our Spring Festival, Féile an Earraigh, continues to grow, with over 300 events taking place this March.

“This year's Féile an Earraigh is running in partnership with Seachtain na Gaeilge, providing audiences with an opportunity to immerse themselves in Irish music, culture and language.

“We are delighted that the Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald MLA, and the Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, joined us today to speak at the launch.

Mayor Micky Murray leads the launch on Wednesday

"Féile an Earraigh is programmed to coincide with the celebration of our patron saint, St Patrick. It is the first in a series of events and festivals that Féile an Phobail will deliver in 2025, with planning for our internationally renowned August Féile in full swing.

“This year’s Féile an Earraigh will deliver a wonderful mix of traditional music, Irish language events, and St Patrick’s Day related arts and cultural events. There are over 300 Irish arts and cultural events taking place right across the city, including 120 Irish trad music sessions.

“It is especially important that Féile an Phobail is leading in the promotion of Irish traditional music, as we continue our bidding to attract the prestigious Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann to Belfast. Irish culture and language will be to the fore this coming year, with the Oireachtas coming to Belfast, Ireland's biggest Irish language festival."

Looking ahead to the highlights, Kevin said: "Féile Trad Trail with over 120 free live Irish traditional music sessions at venues across every part of Belfast and in the city centre from March 1 through to St Patrick’s Day. As well as the very best of Irish trad musicians from Belfast, musicians from right across Ireland will be taking part.

We’re thrilled to host the launch of Féile an Earraigh 2025 today in Áras Uí Chonghaile☘️@FeileBelfast Director, Kevin Gamble, kicking off today’s proceedings. pic.twitter.com/toBiN6GusG — Áras Uí Chonghaile | James Connolly Visitor Centre (@JamesConnollyVC) February 19, 2025

“On Saturday, March 8, Spraoi Cois Lao will take place at Custom House Square. This is a family friendly celebration of Irish culture, music and language, with live Irish music, bouncy castles, characters, climbing walls, ceili dancing, and fun for all the family.

“On St Patrick’s Day the Craic 10k will take place from Belfast City Hall. Up to five thousand people will take part in this huge event, and you should get registered now and get yourself ready for this great event. And to cap it all off the St Patrick's Day carnival parade will take place in Belfast city centre with enormous crowds expected as Belfast celebrates our Patron Saint.

“The full event listings are now available to view on www.feilebelfast.com.

“Féile is a powerful advertisement for the incredible, talented and creative community that is West Belfast and this year’s Féile an Earraigh is going to be the biggest yet. Our partnership with Conradh na Gaeilge continues to grow from strength to strength, and we can’t wait to get up and running."

Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald MLA added: “Through its programming and tireless efforts, the team at Féile an Phobail have succeeded in showcasing Belfast as a culturally vibrant city. The heritage offering here is authentic and unique.

"Féile brings arts and culture into the heart of communities and is a powerful advertisement of how we are further developing our rightful position on the world travel and tourism stage.”