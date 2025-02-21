Hannahstown residents come together to celebrate 20 years

A CELEBRATORY event will be held this weekend to mark 20 years of Hannahstown Community Centre and 25 years of the local community association.

Formed in 2000, Hannahstown Community Association was developed to deliver benefits to the wider Hannahstown area and its residents.

Priority was a replacement community centre for the original parochial hall and after securing funding the centre was officially opened by the President of Ireland, Mary McAleese on 24th February 2005.

This Sunday, at 12.30pm, a celebratory event will be held to mark the milestones for both Hannahstown Community Centre and Hannahstown Community Association.

Jim McCormick, committee member said: "The origins of the community association formed out of the parish committee which was looking at replacing the old parochial hall which was the centre-point of Hannahstown for many years.

"The association was formed in 2000 and was tasked to look at ways of finding funds for a new community centre.

"After numerous applications, funding was granted from the Big Lottery Fund, as it is known now and the centre was opened in 2005 by President of Ireland Mary McAleese.

"Since then, the centre has been used by over 100,000 people. Every week we host a gymnastics class, senior citizens club, folk choir, jujitsu, birthday parties, pilates, cross-community heritage group and much more.

"On Sunday, we will celebrate the milestones with an event at the centre. There will be refreshments and we will look back at some of the history over the years. Everyone is welcome to attend."

As for the next 20 years, Jim is hoping that the association's long-term goal of the installation of a footpath through Hannahstown will finally come to fruition.

"As we mark this significant milestone for both the community centre and association, I hope that we can achieve our main goal in the coming years – to have a footpath installed through Hannahstown.

"It has been high on the agenda of the association since its formation and have persistently lobbied to DfI ministers over the years.

"Hannahstown is the only village without a footpath and I hope there is some further progress on it soon."