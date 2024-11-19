Strong response to Hannahstown footpath survey

THE Hannahstown Community Association, along with local Sinn Féin representatives, have met with Department for Infrastructure (DfI) officials for an update on progress on the proposed footway for Hannahstown. Residents have been campaigning for years for a footpath from Lámh Dhearg GAC to St Joseph’s Parish Hall.

The meeting focused on the design of the new footway and the business case for its delivery. This included communications with residents affected by the installation of the footway and necessary accommodation works, location options for the Puffin Crossing, progress with design in relation to drainage, street lighting, highways and the necessary works required for the culvert.

There was also an update on consultations with private and public landowners who will be required in the footway delivery and the current status of the business case.

The returns to the questionnaire/survey which was carried out in August was deemed a success with 429 forms returned.

The meeting with DFI

Cllr Arder Carson said: "The footway remains the number one priority for the community association, residents in the Hannahstown area and a key delivery priority for Sinn Féin.

“Along with the community association we will continue to push the Department for the earliest delivery of the scheme. We acknowledge the complexity of the scheme and the ongoing work of DFI officials but reinforce the need for the footway regarding safety and connectivity for residents and visitors to the area."

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn said: “I want to commend the dedication and drive from the representatives of the Hannahstown Community Association, they have put so much work and energy into this campaign and we all look forward to seeing this footway delivered.

“I am also grateful to the officials in DfI who have provided us with the reassurance that this project remains a top priority for them. We will be receiving another written update in December and we will be meeting with departmental officials in the Hannahstown area early in January 2025 for a further update on the progress of this important campaign."