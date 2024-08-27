Residents to be surveyed on need for footpath in Hannahstown

CONCERNS: Children making their way to Lámh Dhearg without the aid of a footpath

THE Hannahstown Community Association is calling on local residents to take part in a questionnaire in their drive to finally see a footpath constructed through the village.

It is the latest development in plans for the long-awaited new footpath that would provide a safe link from Lámh Dhearg CLG to St Joseph’s Church and the nearby Hannahstown Community Centre.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI), as part of their procurement process, need to formulate a business plan to assist in funding being successfully sourced to enable the construction works to commence. As a result, the Hannahstown Community Association (HCA), Lámh Dhearg CLG and the Parish of Hannahstown are working together to raise awareness of the distribution and collection of the survey.

Over 400 copies will be delivered to local homes on Monday September 2 and collected on Thursday September 5 by volunteers on behalf of HCA.

DANGEROUS: There is no footpath between the community hubs of Lámh Dhearg GAC and St Joseph's Church

Jim McCormick from Hannahstown Community Association stressed the importance of the survey.

“The importance of a good response to this survey cannot be over emphasized as the business plan will be another milestone achieved in the campaign for the urgent construction of this footway,” he said. “The footway when complete, will provide a vital and safe link between the two hubs within the Hannahstown Community and village – Lámh Dhearg CLG and St Joseph’s Church and the Hannahstown Community Centre.

“Hannahstown Community Association, as lead contact to the DfI, are very grateful for the cooperation and assistance of all, particularly, the volunteer distributors and collectors."