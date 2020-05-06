Keenan Seafood casts its net further to help locked-down families through crisis

Established in 1942, Keenan Seafood off Kennedy Way have been in the family fish business for three generations, but like every other food business, no amount of expertise or experience can make it easy to navigate the economic impact of Coronavirus.

Among the early casualties of the Covid crisis have been regular catches of fish reaching our local ports.

However, never one to freeze up when faced with a challenge, Keenan Seafood have introduced a frozen food range delivery service in order to keep providing customers with a range of delicious seafood. Frozen fish boxes are now available to order, using a contactless free delivery service, in the Belfast area.

Baked Salmon Fillet from @keenanseafood with a Spicy Thai Salad, perfect for a Summers Day

Loads of Free Recipes #TheIsolatedChef https://t.co/jrnyrH8pC6 pic.twitter.com/8EvaDGqI46 — The Isolated Chef (@ChefIsolated) May 5, 2020

Despite this being uncharted waters for Commercial Director Robert Shanks and team, they are working tirelessly to counteract the loss of business from the hospitality sector and have maintained expectations with many customers taking to Twitter to thank the team for the quality of produce and service.

The uncertainty surroundingCoronavirus is enough to make anyone feel like a fish out of water, but as a community we can come together to share the burden by supporting small businesses that are trying to stay afloat and compete with the retail giants.

Into the bargain, you can’t beat a homemade fish pie made with Keenan’s Seafood’s best cod and salmon pieces. Let’s stay home, stay safe, and ride this wave together.

To find out more, go to Keenan Seafood online or call 028-90618088