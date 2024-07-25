Kevin Davidson murder: Court told victim died from strangulation

A MAN and a woman have appeared in court in charged with the murder of Kevin Davidson in South Belfast. The body of the 34 year-old was found in a property in Donegall Avenue last Saturday evening.

On Thursday, Jade Mary Anna Harrison (34), from Donegall Avenue and Colam Barry McClenaghan (32), of no fixed abode appeared in the dock at Belfast Magistrates Court.

Harrison was identified as Mr Davison’s former partner and McClenaghan, who is Harrison’s former partner, claimed to not know Mr Davidson’s body was at the property.

The court heard police officers found Mr Davidson’s body in the rear yard of the property under a sleeping bag, which was covered in black bin bags, held down by dumbbell weights. His body was found to have neck injuries and signs of strangulation as well as a knee injury.

Blood stained clothing was also found in bags in the property

The court also heard how a witness overheard an argument between Mr Davidson and Harrison, and another male who they claimed they believed was McClenaghan on the phone.

Mr Davidson's mother, who reported him missing, said he had a “transient lifestyle” but his disappearance was unusual and “worrying”.

Both the accused were remanded in custody to appear via video link on August 22 to make bail appearances.