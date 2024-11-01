Kick off Black November with HOUSEPROUD Boucher Road’s biggest event yet

It’s that time of year again! The holiday season is upon us, and here at HOUSEPROUD, we’re ready to launch our much-anticipated Black November Sale! We’re pulling out all the stops this Saturday, 2nd November, at our Boucher Road store with a grand event you won’t want to miss.



What to Expect on Saturday, 2nd November:

Live Broadcast with Cool FM

We’re thrilled to have Cool FM in-store with us, broadcasting live and bringing the latest tunes and updates on all the incredible discounts we’re offering. Come down, meet the team, and enjoy the exciting atmosphere!



Prosecco on Arrival

Enjoy a glass of bubbly as soon as you step into the store. It's our way of saying thank you for joining us as we celebrate the beginning of an amazing sale season!



Exclusive Refreshments

We’ll have a selection of refreshments on hand to keep you fuelled while you browse. Shopping for deals has never been so enjoyable!



Giveaways and Surprises

Who doesn’t love a surprise? Be on the lookout for special giveaways throughout the day. From exclusive discounts to exciting gifts, you could be going home with more than just a great deal!



Massive Discounts

The heart of the event is, of course, our Black November Sale! With discounts across a huge range of products, this is your chance to snag incredible deals on home essentials. Whether you're looking to upgrade your living room, kitchen, or bedroom, there’s something for everyone.



Mark Your Calendar!

Set a reminder for Saturday, 2nd November, and bring your friends and family along to HOUSEPROUD Boucher Road for a day filled with fun, refreshments, and unbeatable deals. It’s the perfect start to your holiday shopping—and a great way to kick off Black November with a bang!

Let the countdown begin—see you there!