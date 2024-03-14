Kneecap join other big name Irish acts at this year's Glastonbury

GLASTO: Kneecap will be playing on the Woodsies stage at this year's Glastonbury festival

KNEECAP will be playing this year's Glastonbury festival, adding to the roster of other Irish bands who will also be appearing this June.

The West Belfast rap trio will be joining other Irish acts such as Dundalk trad sensation The Mary Wallopers, alternative indie band NewDad from Galway, Bangor-based indie group Two Door Cinema Club as well as folk legends Lankum and post-punk rockers Fontaines D.C.

Kneecap will be playing on the Woodsies stage, formerly known as the John Peel stage.

This year's line-up will see Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain as the main headline acts with other acts including Bloc Party, Idles, Sugababes, The Streets, Cyndi Lauper and LCD Soundsystem.

Tickets for this year's festival sold out in under an hour, with over 200,000 people expected to descend upon the Somerset festival from 26–30 June 2024.

Kneecap made headlines this week when they kick-started a boycott of the American SXSW festival which led to almost all Irish bands and all artists from the Music From Ireland stage not taking part in solidarity with Palestine, due to the festival's links to the US military and arms companies.