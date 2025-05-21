Kneecap's Liam Óg charged with terrorism offence over allegedly waving Hezbollah flag

KNEECAP'S Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh has been charged with a terrorism offence after allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a London gig last year.

The charge relates to an incident on 21 November 2024 at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police counter terrorism command had announced in April that an investigation had been launched after a video was circulated online.

Kneecap

Mr Ó hAnnaidh (27) – who performs under the name Mo Chara – has been charged under the English version of his name Liam O’Hanna, and is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 18 June.



In a statement, the Met Police said that Mr Ó hAnnaidh had been charged “via postal requisition, with displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah, a proscribed organisation, namely:



“In a public place, namely the O2 Forum, Kentish Town, London, displayed an article, namely a flag, in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation, namely Hezbollah, contrary to section 13(1)(b) and (3) of the Terrorism Act 2000.”

Kneecap have previously denied that they support Hezbollah or Hamas.