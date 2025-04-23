Kneecap on Coachella media storm: Our Palestine support isn't aggressive – bombs are

PALESTINE SUPPORT: One of the messages from Kneecap that were flashed on-screen during their Coachella set

WEST Belfast rappers Kneecap have sent out an unmistakable message in the wake of criticism of their support for Palestine at the Coachella music festival: Our message isn't aggressive – bombs are.

At the end of their set on the second weekend of the Coachella music festival in California, Kneecap projected three messages of support for Palestine on to the large onstage screen.

The first message said: 'Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.' The second read: 'It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes.' The final screen message added: 'F**k Israel. Free Palestine.'

The group's support for the embattled people of Gaza provoked a storm of criticism from the political right in the United States, which is loudly pro-Israel.

In response to attacks from a number of sources on both the mainstream media and social media, Kneecap said in a statement: 'Honesty isn't aggressive – f*****g bombs are.'

On Tuesday, the group faced calls from Sharon Osbourne for their work visas to be cancelled ahead of a sold-out autumn tour of the US.

She claimed on social media the band's actions included "projections of anti-Israel messages and hate speech".

The outspoken celebrity got her big break in showbiz in 1982 when she married Ozzy Osbourne, the lead singer with Black Sabbath.

Mrs Osbourne was sacked in 2021 as co-host of the CBS daytime chat show The Talk in a row over racism. She has since devoted considerable energy to opposing cancel culture, and taking time out from that work she said this week: "I urge you to join me in advocating for the revocation of Kneecap's work visa."

Mrs Osbourne also criticised organisers of the festival, Goldenvoice.

"Reports indicate that Goldenvoice was unaware of Kneecap's political intentions when they were booked," she said.

"However, after witnessing their performance during the first weekend, allowing them to perform again the following weekend suggests support of their rhetoric and a lack of due diligence.

"This behaviour raises concerns about the appropriateness of their participation in such a festival and further shows they are booked to play in the USA.

"I know for a fact that certain people in the industry had written to Goldenvoice, airing their concerns around the booking of Kneecap.

"As someone of both Irish Catholic on my mother's side and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage on her father's side and extensive experience in the music industry, I understand the complexities involved."