Work to start on long-awaited Lagan pedestrian and cycle bridge in 2025

THE long-awaited pedestrian and cycle bridge over the River Lagan, connecting Ormeau Park with the Gasworks, won't now start construction until 2025, according to the Department of Infrastructure.

Talks have been ongoing concerning plans for the 140 metre bridge spanning the river from the Ormeau Park Indoor Tennis and Ozone Complex to the Gasworks, after initially being drawn up in 2015. The bridge is to be five metres wide and will have enough room for both cyclists and pedestrians.

The bridge was also included in 2021’s £1billion Belfast Region City Deal.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said: “Progression of the Lagan Pedestrian & Cycle Bridge was dependent on the formal inclusion of the project within the Belfast Region City Deal. This was confirmed by the signing of the Deal Document in December 2021. Following this, Departmental officials have commenced preparations for the procurement phase of the project to facilitate the detailed design and construction.

"In relation to timelines, it is expected that it will take approximately 3.5 years to deliver the procurement, detailed design and construction phases of the project.”

SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown welcomed the news, but stated officials and contractors should aim to keep the long-awaited project on track.

SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown

"I'm really pleased that we now have a definitive timeline for the delivery of the new pedestrian and cycle bridge over the River Lagan at the Gasworks.

"All being well, by the end of 2025 the procurement, final design and construction of the bridge will be complete and we'll have a fantastic new route across the river that will unlock vast parts of our city for pedestrians and cyclists.

"As with any major infrastructure project, there is always a risk that the timings could slip, so I would urge officials and contractors to do everything they can to keep it on-track.

"People in Belfast and further afield have been looking forward to seeing the new bridge between the Gasworks and Ormeau Park being constructed, as it will create an important new connection across the river, enabling and encouraging people to leave the car at home and walk and cycle more.

"Residents of the Lower Ormeau will be able to enjoy the benefits of Ormeau Park much more easily, while people on the other side of the river will be able to access the city centre directly when the bridge is completed."