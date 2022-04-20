Families enjoy Lagmore's big Easter funday

EGG HEADS: The Easter Bunny joined Colm Fanning and Danny Baker at the Lagmore Youth Project event

THE Lagmore Youth Project and Mount Eagles Lagmore Youth and Community Association held an 'eggcellent' Easter funday for the local community on Monday.

This event follows last year's successful socially distanced Easter Egg Hunt which saw families get outdoors and active in search of much sought after Easter eggs.

Monday's event took place in Mount Eagles Square and saw families participate in a scavenger hunt around the area. It also included face-painting, egg decorating, inflatables and a variety of prizes were up for grabs.

Thank you @Lagmoreyouth #LYP

Our boys had a great day at the Easter Fun Day 🐰🐣💛@Hanna32Mufc pic.twitter.com/zBEPrLASmd — Chelsey Edwards (@chelseyedwards8) April 18, 2022

Welcoming the success of the event, Lagmore Youth Project's Colm Fanning told the Andersonstown News that he was delighted to be able to bring an Easter event back to the area again this year.

"It is fantastic to be able to offer the community something around the holiday period," he said.

"Our project has always aimed to make Lagmore a much better place to live and by running events like this over the holiday period, it gives us an opportunity to reach out and help the community."

The project held a number of community events last year including a colour run and Christmas market. To keep up to date with their programme of events, check out their Facebook page.