A PLAYPARK in Lagmore will be ready for play this Easter, following improvement works by Belfast City Council.

White Rise in Lagmore has been transformed through this year’s £580,000 Playground Improvement Programme and will be open for use to children and families this Easter weekend.

Ohio Street playground in the Shankill has also been revamped as part of the scheme.

White Rise features a varied selection of fun play equipment which provides lots of different play opportunities for children of all ages and abilities, alongside new safety surfacing, fencing and landscaping.

The inclusion of sensory-friendly acoustic equipment, a communication panel and wheelchair-accessible features ensures the space is welcoming and supportive for all children, including those with sensory processing differences.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Joe Duffy said: "I have been liaising with Council to ensure the playpark is reopened in time for Easter.

"Immediate safety repairs needed to be carried out due to benches being moved and paving lifted.

"I am hoping the park will reopen tomorrow (Friday) or Saturday at the latest and thanks to Council for working efficiently to ensure the park reopens on time for the kids being off school."

Since 2012, the council’s refurbishment programme has helped improve the safety, quality and accessibility of outdoor play parks across Belfast ensuring our playground are safe and fun for every child.

In addition to a further £580,000 set aside for more playpark upgrades in the next financial year, councillors have also agreed to invest £1.5 million into a Parks Improvement Programme over the next two years. Among the projects due to be delivered are new water refill points at ten sites across the city, three new dog run areas, new benches and a range of maintenance works, including new handrails, fencing and gates at specific sites.

A rolling programme of improvements to bridges within the city’s parks has also been agreed – worth £240,000 annually – which will see remedial works carried out on 50+ bridges across the city’s parklands.