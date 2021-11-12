Young people urged to stay away from Lanark Way this weekend

A RESIDENTS' group has commended community and youth workers for their efforts in preventing further sectarian violence at Lanark Way in recent days.



It comes following sporadic violence in Springfield and Lanark Way areas on Friday night (November 5).



The PSNI, which has drawn criticism for its “disproportionate” approach, were attacked by crowds of youths. One police officer was injured, and six police vehicles damaged.

Community reps were on the ground in a bid to quell the disorder, and maintained a presence throughout the week.



The disorder comes amidst growing loyalist tension over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Violence broke out last Wednesday night after loyalists called a protest at the Lanark Way interface.



Seán Murray from Clonard Residents’ Association said that most of those involved in Friday’s rioting are “from outside the area".



Despite the violence, he said community and youth workers had been successful in keeping young people off the interface.



Our efforts were focussed on keeping them back from the peace line and any sectarian conflict," he said.

All quiet so far on the Springfield and Lanark Way. Fair play to the youth clubs and youth workers who've opened early tonight and been on the streets bringing young people in. They don't get paid nearly enough 👏 — Cailín McCaffery (@cailinmccaff) November 5, 2021

“We were working very effectively with the youth providers, especially St Peter's, who were engaging with young people and trying to move them on.



"We eventually got them away from the peace line, but what happened was that they started rioting in the back streets.”



Mr Murray said community groups had liaised with police, whose operations were a “mixed bag”.



"Some operations were sound, others were disproportionate and over-the-top, and Friday night was an example of that,” he said. “A lot of that comes down to the personnel in charge of the particular operation on the ground.



“We were liaising with them and we had asked them to pull the jeeps out, because it was crazy. They were sending jeeps down the back streets and the bricks were bouncing off the jeeps and hitting cars and windows.



"We asked them to pull back the jeeps and reduce their presence so we could talk to the young people and move them on. Eventually they were dispersed.”



Ahead of the weekend, Mr Murray appealed for calm.



“We’re asking young people to stay away from the area,” he said.



“There are people on the ground who are keeping an eye on the situation and I’m confident we can handle the situation at hand in terms of any attempted incursions by young loyalists.



“The onus is on families to talk to their kids and keep them away from the area.”