Child seen brandishing machete during Lanark Way fight

A WEST Belfast community rep has issued a stark warning after a child was seen brandishing a machete during one of a series of arranged fights at a local interface.

IRSP representative Dan Murphy urged parents to be aware of their kids' whereabouts after youths from the Shankill and Springfield areas gathered at Lanark Way on Monday night. Youth outreach workers were forced to attend the interface, which was the scene of intense rioting last year.

Mr Murphy said young people have been arranging to meet over social media, with some wearing masks and wielding knives.

He warned that this week's incidents were "following the same pattern" as last year's violence, adding that "it's only a matter of time before this gets out of hand."

"Last night there was a kid running about brandishing a machete," he stated.

"Our only concern right now should be the wellbeing of our young people on both sides of the wall, we can't wait until something terrible happens and do something after.

"Political and community leaders on both sides of the wall need proactive engagement to knock this on the head before some kid gets seriously hurt.

"It's completely unacceptable that the only ones out to help avoid this is a handful of dedicated youth outreach workers from the area."

He concluded: "As well it's completely unacceptable that residents on the Springfield Road are once again living with the threat of riots breaking out at their front doors hanging over them, especially at this time of year when so many of their kids are out playing in the streets.

"If you're a local parent check in on the whereabouts of your child."