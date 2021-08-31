Gaeilge strategy edges forward in Council

BELFAST City Council is set to establish a new working group as it looks to progress its language strategy.

Launched in 2018, the strategy commits the Council to action on the Irish language, Ulster Scots, newcomer languages, sign languages, and languages and communications for people with disabilities.

The strategy, which is set to run until 2023, aims to examine the use of the languages in engagement with residents, signage, branding, forms, social media and the Council's website.

At Friday's meeting of the Strategic Policy & Resources Committee (SP&R), Councillors agreed to set up a working group for elected members who will engage with external language experts.

Key stakeholders will also be invited to take part in newly established Irish Language and Ulster Scots forums.

Sinn Féin Councillor Séanna Walsh, SP&R Deputy Chair, said the Council will work with external stakeholders to "bring forward a comprehensive Gaeilge strategy".

"It will look at the different language strategies that are in place elsewhere, such as in other councils across the North, but also in places where they have significant strategies like in Scotland and in Wales, to see how we can progress that within the city.

"All of that will be in the context of recommendations in the European Charter for minority languages. That is the standard that has been set for the development of the language."

He said that while progress on the Council's language strategy has been "excruciatingly slow", it was now "coming to fruition".

"We're looking forward to a progressive and organic strategy that we hope will develop and change as this city becomes more accepting of the Irish language," he said.