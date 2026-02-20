CONCERNS have been raised after a large quantity of nitrous oxide canisters were found near a nursery school in Carrick Hill.

The worrying discovery was made by Frank Dempsey from Carrick Hill Residents' Association at the weekend. The recreational use of nitrous oxide – commonly known as "laughing gas" – poses a number of health risks to the user.

"I found them on Sunday morning at the back of the community centre near the nursery school lying all over the street," explained Frank. "This isn't the first time but the amount of them is unbelievable

"A lot of them were full. There were balloons as well. There are so many children about Carrick Hill and it is very concerning. The people that dumped these should be ashamed of themselves."

Nitrous oxide is a colourless, non-flammable gas with a slightly sweet scent. It is widely used in medicine for anesthesia and pain relief, and in automotive racing to increase power. It is also used in food production as a whipped cream propellant.

The canisters discovered in Carrick Hill are known as UN1070 Nitrous Oxide Food Grade.

Fra Stone, Community Drugs Manager at Falls Community Council, said: "There are multiple risks associated with Nitrous Oxide.

"Single over use can cause the person to fall unconscious and or suffocating from the lack of oxygen, this caries the risk of death.

"Regular use can stop your body forming white blood cells properly (white blood cells flow through your bloodstream and are essential in the fight against viruses, bacteria, and other foreign invaders that threaten your health)

"Heavy regular use of nitrous oxide can lead to a deficiency of vitamin B12 leading to a form anaemia (severe B12 deficiency can lead to serious nerve damage, causing tingling and numbness in the fingers and toes. This can be very painful and make walking difficult.

"Risks are increased, and other dangers are involved, when mixing with other drugs.

"These risks and dangers are unfortunately unpredictable."

Police have asked parents to be aware of the dangers of all substance abuse and to talk about the dangers with their young people. Police warn that nitrous oxide is a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, making possession and sale for recreational purposes a criminal offence.



What is nitrous oxide?

Nitrous oxide (N20) is a volatile substance which is a gas at room temperature. It belongs to a group of drugs which kills pain. It is a tasteless and colourless gas with many legitimate uses, but some people misuse it because when inhaled it can make people feel euphoric and relaxed. This happy feeling has led to it being nicknamed ‘laughing gas’.

Is Nitrous Oxide safe to use?

Mixed with oxygen and used for medical purposes (using tanks and cylinders) nitrous oxide is seen as a safe product to use. Used recreationally (mostly in small canisters) largely without oxygen, it has risks.

What are the short term risks?

Short term risks can include brain damage, asphyxiation, tissue damage, lung damage, hearing loss, choking and accidents.

What are the long term risks?

Long term risks may include addiction and dependency, spinal cord damage, vitamin B12/folic acid depletion, decreased fertility, decreased immunity to infections, bone marrow damage, emotional and mental health problems and even death.