Leave the car at home and go hassle-free this summer with Translink

WITH summer in full swing, Translink is inviting everyone across Belfast to make the most of the season by exploring our many attractions and destinations accessible by bus and rail.

Whether planning a family adventure, a day out with friends, or a solo excursion, Translink offers convenient and affordable travel options to ensure a memorable summer experience.

Translink’s ‘Days Out’ webpage is your go-to resource for ticket information and trip inspiration. With a variety of great value fares available, there’s no better time to discover NI’s scenic beauty and vibrant culture.

From the rich maritime history of Titanic Quarter to the stunning landscapes of the Causeway Coast, there is something for everyone, including new timetable enhancements to the 221 Goldliner service from Belfast direct to the iconic Giant’s Causeway.

Families can take advantage of the Family and Friends ticket for just £24, offering unlimited day travel on all Translink services within the North for up to two adults and four children. For those wanting to explore Belfast, the Metro & Glider Family ticket is available for only £10, providing unlimited day travel on all Metro and Glider services.

Individual travellers can enjoy the freedom of the Bus Rambler ticket, priced at £10 per adult, which allows unlimited day travel on all Ulsterbus, Goldliner, Metro, and Glider services within Northern Ireland after 9.15am. For those planning a more extensive journey, the iLink Travel Card offers unlimited bus and train day travel across the entire region for £19, with discounts available for children and yLink card holders.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “From the fascinating Cathedral, Gaeltacht, Queen’s and Titanic Quarters, to our stunning Botanic Gardens and the buzz around CS Lewis and Custom House Squares, as well as an array of events including family-friendly activities at 2 Royal Avenue, there’s so much to see and do in Belfast this summer. So why not jump on the bus or train and enjoy the next highlight in Belfast 2024, the city’s biggest ever citywide celebration of creativity? Water Works on Saturday 3 August will focus on the River Lagan with family entertainment, boat launches and live music.

“Take advantage of Translink’s fantastic services and offers, leave the car at home, and discover Belfast’s beauty, culture and craic, without the hassle or expense of driving.”

David Cowan, Director of Commercial Operations at Translink, said:“Summer is a fantastic time to explore and re-discover the diverse attractions Northern Ireland has to offer. With our great value fares, easy contactless payment and range of services, we aim to make days out affordable and accessible for everyone. From the stunning countryside to vibrant cities and towns and a host of special events over the summer, we have services that connect you to incredible destinations, all while providing sustainable and stress-free travel.”

In addition to great fares, Translink’s park and ride facilities make traveling by bus or train even more convenient, eliminating the hassle and cost of driving and parking. By choosing public transport, communities are also contributing to a greener environment, making summer outings both enjoyable and eco-friendly for everyone.

To learn more about fare offers, timetables, special routes, and fun day trip ideas, visit www.translink.co.uk/daysout or download the Journey Planner app to plan your next day out.