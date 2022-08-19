Gain practical skills and study Construction with People 1st

Are you leaving school this year? Would you like to learn a trade? – then come join People 1st your local training specialist and attend our Construction Training Academy to learn Joinery, Bricklaying, Electrical or Plumbing.



We have developed these custom-built training facilities to allow our students to gain top practical skills in the in-demand trades of joinery and bricklaying from talented tutors. We have also partnered with Building Services Academy in Dunmurry, to offer top training to those who attend for our electrical and plumbing courses. We find this approach of teaching quality training in a hands-on, practical environment allows our students to develop faster and progress quicker in their chosen trade while gaining the best skills to carry them forward into the world of work.



Our two-year school leavers programme – Skills for Life and Work – is fully funded by the Department for Economy, so you have nothing to pay – in fact even better than that – we pay YOU £40 a week to attend and learn! We offer these courses at Level 1 and Level 2 so depending on prior qualifications, you can come in directly after you finish your GCSE’s. If you need a bit of extra support with your English, Maths and ICT, we also offer each student the chance to gain a qualification in those essential skills areas, if you didn’t achieve a pass at GCSE level.





Would you like to find out a bit more about each area? Then below explains a bit more about what each entail:



Joinery and Carpentry: This industry is for you if you have good practical and hand skills and can work in a team with others in the same trade, as well as other construction staff. You will need to be safety aware and have numeracy skills for measuring and calculating amounts of materials. Study topics including:

• Understanding construction technology

• Carry out first fixes in commercial and residential premises

• Carry out second fixes

• Carry out structural carcass operations



Bricklaying: This industry is for you if you enjoy working with your hands, being outside, and working well in a team environment. You will need to have a head for heights and

be able to carry out all your tasks quickly, accurately and in the right order whilst adhering to all health and safety regulations. Study topics including:

• Understanding construction technology

• Set out masonry structures

• Construct cavity walling and forming masonry structures

• Construct masonry cladding

• Construct thin join masonry



Electrical: This industry is for you if you are practical with good hand skills, and can follow drawings, plans and wiring diagrams and other instructions. You’ll need to have normal colour vision and work carefully, methodically, and safely at all times. Study topics including:

• Safe working practices in construction

• Electrical installation wiring and terminations

• Electrical science and technology

• Fabrication techniques for electrical installation



Plumbing: This industry is for you if you are practical and can follow technical drawings, building plans and other instructions. You will need to be good at adapting to change and working safely along with analysing faults and solving problems. Study topics including:

• Safe working practices

• Copper pipework

• Plastic pressure pipework

• Installation, repair and maintenance of plumbing systems



You will also gain a FREE Construction Services Register (CSR) card – this card is a health and safety passport issued to construction workers, which provides access to a construction site!

Enrolment is now open for all courses so don’t delay. Secure your place today by contacting Padraig at our West Belfast branch on 02890618452 or email p.nugent@people-1st.co.uk.