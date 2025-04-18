Leinster SHC: Antrim travel to Wexford to begin Championship campaign

Niall Murphy challenges Conall Bohill during last year’s meeting between the teams at Corrigan Park that Antrim won by two points INPHO

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

Wexford v Antrim (Wexford Park, Saturday, 2pm)

A good start to the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship has never seemed so important for both Wexford and Antrim as they meet in Chadwicks Wexford Park this Saturday.

Perhaps there was always a sense that the team promoted up from the Joe McDonagh Cup would be placed in the conversation to drop back down, but that doesn’t seem to be the case this year with Offaly impressing in the League to earn promotion from Division 1B and Wexford relegated frrom 1A.

With two of Kilkenny, Galway or Dublin contesting each of the finals since 2020, the strength of that trio tells its own story as to the challenges that lie ahead.

When the points are tallied by the conclusion of the group phase at the end of May, the outcome of this weekend’s game could perhaps be quite significant when it comes to who remains in the top tier for 2026 or indeed, can push on to the All-Ireland qualifiers or even a Leinster final.

These teams are no strangers, having met in this competition over the past two years, with Antrim scoring a famous two-point win at Corrigan Park 12 months ago in a game where they rallied from seven behind to win.

The previous year at this weekend’s venue, it was Wexford who came away with the points as they held off a second-half Antrim rally to win by four - a game in which the Saffrons were left pondering what might have been as they failed to convert some good goal opportunities.

Therefore, both teams will know exactly what they are getting into this week and will have one another’s respect.

Throw in the Davy Fitzgerald factor with the Antrim boss having led the Slaneysiders to the 2019 Leinster title - their last time in the provincial decider - and this game is set up brilliantly.

They have had plenty of time to get ready for this week with Antrim’s League campaign ending six weeks ago when they put in their best performance of the year to account for Laois in what was a must-win to avoid the unthinkable and relegation into Division Two.

It had been a patchy campaign up until then, with a poor performance at Croke Park against Dublin, followed by significantly better against Westmeath.

Then came back-to-back defeats against Offaly and Waterford when the alarm bells began to ring due to the manner of those reverses, yet it began to turn with a draw in Carlow and then the Laois win.

From the outset of his tenure, Fitzgerald insisted it was going to take time to get things right and for his methods to take hold, so those final two games in the League offered encouragement they have started to turn the corner and the lengthy gap until the start of the Championship has given valuable time to get to work with the players.

“Half our league games we did pretty well in, so we’re just trying to find that consistency that has been a problem over the last 20 or 30 years,” said Fitzgerald.

“Our hurling is definitely improving and after four months working with these guys, I’m happy with the strides we have been making and I couldn’t ask them to work harder.

“At the start of this championship, we’re odds-on to be relegated - that’s just fact. Offaly and Dublin have beaten us well in the League; Galway, Kilkenny and Wexford...

“We beat Wexford last year, but they are going to be chomping to inflict a big beating on us. This is the barometer I want to see now - how are we going to meet these battles?

“We didn’t meet them in the League consistently. We were good in some games, but I want us to be consistent at this level. If we can do this after four months, it will be some job.

“Whether we are relegated or in an All-Ireland quarter-final, we have to be competitive all the time and bring the fight.

“I know Wexford and know they have good talent. More than half of them have Leinster Championship medals, so it will be a big battle. We are relegated in everyone’s minds before we start, so let’s see how we go.”

The League certainly didn’t go to plan for Wexford either as they, along with All-Ireland champions Clare, are relegated to 1B for next year, but there were signs that Keith Rossiter’s men were also beginning to find a bit of form towards the end as after three early defeats, they won two of their last three against Clare and Limerick.

Perhaps it was no surprise that the upturn coincided with the return of Lee Chin who is the beating heart of the team and almost single-handedly rescued the situation for his team in Belfast last year.

However, they are far from a one-man band as despite the absence of Conor McDonald, there is quality in their ranks in the form of the O’Connors - Jack and Rory - Cathal Dunbar, Conor Hearne and Cian Byrne.

Antrim will feel as though they have every opportunity heading to what is hopefully a sunny south-east, although they too have had their injury issues with Niall McKenna still out and Ryan McCambridge working his way back.

One glaring issue to be addressed is the tendency to misfire away from home and that aspect will have been addressed over the past six weeks - an area that has perplexed Fitzgerald.

Get that right and Antrim perform, then a victory is possible, but nothing less will do as they come up against a Wexford team stung by their defeat last year and who will have a point to prove.

WEXFORD: Mark Fanning; Eoin Ryan, Simon Donohoe, Conor Foley; Cian Molloy, Damien Reck, Charlie McGuckin; Conor Hearne, Richie Lawlor; Jack O'Connor, Rory O'Connor, Kevin Foley; Cathal Dunbar, Lee Chin, Cian Byrne.

Subs: Andrew Kennedy, Seamus Casey, Jack Redmond, Darragh Carley, Niall Murphy, Darren Codd, Corey Byrne Dunbar, Simon Roche, Tomás Kinsella, Mikie Dwyer, Liam Ryan.

ANTRIM: Ryan Elliott; Stephen Rooney, Paddy Burke, Conor Boyd; Joe Maskey, Eoghan Campbell, Conal Bohill; Niall O'Connor, Gerard Walsh; Nigel Elliot, Keelan Molloy, Scott Walsh; Paul Boyle, James McNaughton, Seaan Elliot.

Subs: Cormac McFadden, Eoin McFerran, Ryan McGarry, Declan McCloskey, Sean McKay, Ryan McCambridge, Joseph McLaughlin, Eoin O'Neill, Cormac McKeown, Rory McCloskey, Aodhan McGarry.