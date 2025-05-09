Leinster SHC: Saffrons bid to get over the Dublin hump

Leinster SHC, Round Three; Antrim v Dublin

(Corrigan Park, Saturday, 4pm, Live on GAA+)

IT’S the most familiar of opponents for Antrim at Corrigan Park on Saturday as Davy Fitzgerald’s charges take on Dublin in a bid to get off the mark in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

These sides have met at least twice every year since 2021, between pre-season, League and Championship, with the Dubs dominating these games.

Antrim’s best outcome came two years ago in the Leinster Championship at Corrigan Park when the men from the capital escaped with a draw and it has been on their home patch where Antrim have looked more likely to get a result, falling to a four-point loss in the 2022 League and then by the minimum last year.

On one hand, you could say Antrim owe the Dubs one, but sport doesn’t work like that and Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s men will arrive in West Belfast as favourites, having accounted for Offaly and Wexford in the competition already.

In contrast, Antrim are yet to get off the mark with an opening weekend defeat at Wexford, followed by a home reverse to Kilkenny.

In each of those games, Antrim had plenty of good moments, but at this level, it requires a sustained effort.

“If we can play like we did for 45 minutes (for the full 70), we will give anyone a game,” Antrim boss Fitzgerald said after the Kilkenny game.

“We played some good stuff, created some amount of chances and that’s as good as I’ve seen them play - it’s just that last 20 minutes.

“Kilkenny can say they didn’t press us, but we didn’t let them. We were set up properly and it was only when we made the mistakes, they got on top of us.

“I don’t give a s**t who we play, so long as we have the right attitude and don’t give up like we did in the last 20 minutes. We’re better than that and we know that.”

Fitzgerald is likely to have Niall McKenna back this week as the wing-forward has worked his way back from a knee injury, but Conor Johnston is a doubt, having missed the Wexford game through injury and lasted just 35 minutes against Kilkenny before being replaced.

It would be a major boost if the St John’s man can play some part, but whatever XV takes the field, they will know they have a huge battle ahead against a team they will know all about, given the frequency of their meetings.

The last of those took place at Croke Park on the opening night of the League when the Dubs powered to a 1-25 to 0-14 win, but Antrim have certainly improved since that night, when Cian O’Sullivan top-scored with 0-14.

2️⃣ LIVE games this weekend 📹 🍿



You can watch our Leinster Championship round 3 tie against Dublin on Saturday and first round of the Tailteann Cup versus Westmeath live on @GAAPlusOfficial service 📺



Watch exclusively via: https://t.co/oEYGVOmh7j pic.twitter.com/aQsBtmXhAw — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) May 8, 2025

O’Sullivan is just one of many weapons the Dubs possess, with Seán Currie leading the way in their win over Wexford a fortnight back with 1-11. However, the goal was a little more than controversial as it came from a penalty in which Wexford goalkeeper Mark Fanning saved and scooped up before it fully crossed the line, yet there was no mistake with the Dubs’ other majors as John Hetherton’s attacking threat was highlighted with 2-3 to his name.

Add in Ronan and Brian Hayes, Darragh Power and Conor Burke, and Antrim have plenty to contend with despite Danny Sutcliffe and Donal Burke still on the sidelines with injury and major doubts to return this week.

Dublin’s athleticism, support play and ability to work those overlaps for scores have been areas in which Antrim have struggled in previous meetings, so the imperative is to ensure they don’t allow the Dubs to get into such a flow.

Against Kilkenny, another team with physical prowess, they managed to find a way to match up for long stages, but not enough of them.

Against Wexford, Antrim hurled well for a decent period and against Kilkenny, that spell was extended out to 45 minutes. This weekend, they must find a way to keep it going for longer to give themselves a shot.

They have not been too far away from grabbing that victory when the Dubs have come to Belfast in the past, so the challenge is to dig deep once again and see if they can get over the line this time.

