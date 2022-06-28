'Dangerous' Lenadoon Avenue steps removed

SAFETY: Work to remove the steps on Lenadoon Avenue began on Monday

A LOCAL councillor has welcomed works to remove a dangerous set of public steps that had fallen into disrepair in Lenadoon Avenue.

The Department for Infrastructure Roads Service began work to remove the steps at the top of the avenue on Monday. The steps will be replaced with a new ramp.

Sinn Féin Councillor Arder Carson said: "It's good to see the work started on the removal of the steps in Lenadoon Avenue.

"Local residents had raised a number of issues with me in relation to the dangerous state of the steps. A few residents with mobility issues were finding them particularly difficult to navigate as the steps had fallen into a state of disrepair.

"Road service agreed last year to replace them with an up-ramp to provide safer, easier access and secured an adjacent precedent of land from the Housing Executive, this will be easier to navigate and to maintain.

"It is anticipated the work will take approximately one week and will be welcome when completed."