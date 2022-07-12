New Lenadoon housing gets underway at former scrapyard

THE Lenadoon Community Forum have welcomed the commencement of construction work on the site of the former Suffolk Road scrapyard.

The development aims to build five town houses along the front of the site with a number of apartments to the rear.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Paddy O'Donnell from the forum said: "The site has been empty for many years and as well as attracting a lot of anti-social behaviour the site had been one of the very last bonfire sites in the West of the city which created additional problems in and around that part of the Suffolk Road in the run-up to the 9 August.

"At long last, the development is going ahead, this will be a real boost for everyone living here, hopefully, the developer will get the support from the local community to get on with the job without any hassle or upsets.

"When finished the site will provide Social Housing which will be owned and managed by Habintag Housing Association."

Paddy finished by saying that the Lenadoon Community Forum hope that the local community can be kept informed and taken into consideration by the contractor as it is in everyone's interest that the project runs smoothly.