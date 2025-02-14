Much-needed resurfacing work begins on Lenadoon pavements

THREE streets in Lenadoon have been added to the Department for Infrastructures resurfacing programme.

Work commenced this week and will be completed within three months.

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn and party colleague Cllr Arder Carson welcomed the news that work will take place in Creeslough Park, Gardens and Walk.

Órlaithí Flynn said: "Over the last year myself and Councillor Arder Carson have worked to address concerns raised by residents, regarding health and safety issues stemming from broken pavers, uneven surfaces and the condition of the footways throughout Creeslough.’

"The news that Creeslough has now been added to the Department’s resurfacing programme, with work commencing in the next few weeks is welcome.

Cllr Carson added:"The footway replacement programme has been a key area of work for us over the last number of years with several parts of the Lenadoon benefiting from it.

"Tired, broken and uneven paving stones were causing trips and falls and in some cases restricting the mobility of some of our residents.

"The new footways are safer, easier to navigate and more aesthetically pleasing. Creeslough was one of the last major areas to be added to the programme and the work when completed will be much welcomed."

During the course of the work access will be maintained for residents. Contractors are asking that when residents are walking through the works that they should take care and follow directions from operatives. It’s important that anyone with special access requirements make these known to the site operatives to avoid any inconvenience.