LGFA: Antrim crush Carlow to storm into League semi-final

Lidl LGFA National Football league Division 4A

Antrim 6-16 Carlow 2-7

ANTRIM'S ladies made it three wins from three in Group A of Division Four to seal their place in the semi-finals as they swatted aside a poor Carlow challenge at Davitt Park on Sunday.

Going into this fixture, the Saffrons knew that by simply avoiding a heavy defeat they would make it to the last four, but were in no mood to coast along as they maintained their 100 per cent record to finish top and set up a meeting with Limerick in the semi-final.

This game was over as a contest long before the half-time whistle as Antrim flow out of the blocks and aside from a five-minute spell midway through the opening period, were in total control.

The second half was just a case of managing it out with the sting completely gone out of this fixture as they finished strong to put 21 points between the teams at the final whistle to round off the group stage in fine style and remain on course for their objective of promotion from the bottom division.

"We've topped the group and said we wanted to go out and win every game," said manager, Emma Kelly.

"We never want to lose a game and if anyone did, there'd be something wrong with them. We went out and said we need to keep our standards high and keep pushing ourselves to a higher level. I think we did that today and kept pushing on.

"All the girls got a run out there. I know some only got a couple of minutes there but we'd girls who played minor yesterday and girls involved in the O'Connor Cup this week, so we did as well as we could.

"Still, we'll be looking back at our wides and the shot selection that should have been better, so we still have a lot to improve on, but happy we've topped the group."

It took Antrim a little time to find their range with a couple of early chances missed, but when Aoife Taggart kicked them into a fifth-minute lead, there was no looking back.

Branagh Devlin finished a good move with Grainne McLaughlin then opening her impressive tally for the day as Antrim were fully up and running.

Sarah Doyle got the visitors off the mark, but it was one-way traffic for the majority of the opening period as Antrim came in waves.

Anna Mulholland had a sight of goal but shot straight at Marie O'Neill, but the Carlow goalkeeper could do nothing on 11 minutes as a long ball inside found McLaughlin who was tripped but still manage to rise and lash home.

It was 1-6 to 0-1 before Carlow enjoyed a mini spell with Ellen Molloy picked out by Cliodhna Ni Shé to turn and rattle the net, with Ni Shé then kicking back-to-back points to hint at a revival.

That was short-lived as Antrim quickly regained control with Cathy Carey first to react to Aine Tubridy's dropping shot to thump to the net.

Carey added points either side of a McLaughlin effort and although Jenny Sawyer temporarily stopped the rot at the other end, the hosts would enjoy a great finish to the opening half.

First, Maria O'Neill picked out Bronagh Devlin to thump to the roof of the net and O'Neill added a point, Thresa Mellon got Antrim's fourth goal in first-half stoppage time with her shot carrying too much power for O'Neill in the Carlow goal to keep out as the hosts took a 4-10 to 1-4 lead into the break.

There was no let-up from the saffrons upon the resumption as McLaughlin and Aoife Taggart landed early scores, but were hit at the other end with a rather untidy goal as Ní Shé's free dropped short and hopped up into the net with Cody able to get a hand to the ball.

Points from Edel and Sarah Hayden trimmed the gap back a little more, but there was no prospect of any form of a comeback as the game became quite pedestrian and both sides made a raft of substitutions that tuned the second period into a stop-start affair.

Orlaith Prenter goes on the attack

Orla Corr and Aine Tubridy got on the board for Antrim before their fifth goal on 49 minutes arrived as substitute Orlaith Prenter stormed towards goal, passed inside towards Bronagh Devlin who made a nuisance of herself and seemed to force the error as the final touch appeared to come from a Carlow boot into the empty net.

Prenter slung over a pair of scores and then turned provider again as her run opened the Carlow defence before picking out another substitute, Laura Agnew to hit their sixth goal.

Sarah Doyle did have the final say with a point in stoppage time for the visitors, but it was scant consolation as they missed out on the semi-finals with Fermanagh taking second spot, while Antrim top the group and now meet Limerick for a place in the final at the end of the month.

ANTRIM: A McCann; M Mulholland, E Ferran, N McIntosh; O Corr (0-1), C Brown, S O'Neill; A Mulholland, A Tubridy (0-1); T Mellon (1-0), C Carey (1-2), M O'Neill (0-2); B Devlin (2-1), G McLaughlin (1-6, 0-4f), A Taggart (0-2, 1f).

Subs: L Agnew for M O'Neill (38), O Prenter (0-2, 1f) for A Taggart (44), C Emerson for A Mulholland (49), N Neeson for M Mulholland (51), R Mulholland (1-0) for B Devlin (54), B Ní Cahill for T Mellon 954), D Coleman for S O'neill (54), C Taggart for G McLaughlin (56), A Devlin for C Carey (58), A Kelly for C Brown (60), C McKenna for A Tubridy (60).

CARLOW: M O'Neill; O Fitzpatrick, A Roche, N Murphy; O Hickey, C Doran, A Hanley; E Ware, R Bailey; E Coogan, E Tracy, E Molloy (1-0); J Sawyer (0-1), C Ni Shé (1-3, 1-1f), S Doyle (0-2).

Subs: B Nolan for O Hickey (HT), S McCullagh for O Fitzpatrick (HT), S Hayden (0-1) for E Treacy (HT), K Collins for A Hanley (HT), E Hayden (0-1) for E Molloy (38), K McDonald for E Coogan (46), R Bermingham for J Sawyer (50),

REFEREE: Eddie Cuthbert (Down)