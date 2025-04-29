Gaelic Games: Perfect records on the line in Antrim football

ST GALL'S and Cargin are the two remaining teams with a 100 per cent record in football's Division One and they will bid to keep it that way on Wednesday evening.

Cargin just about maintained that record last week with a one-point win at Glenravel and the county champions are back on home turf this week as they take on a St Paul's side still adjusting to life in the top tier.

As for the Milltown Row club, they continue to impress and their victory over Creggan last week will have boosted confidence further ahead of Wednesday's trip to Portglenone who have had an inconsistent start, but did claim a draw at St Brigid's last week.

The Biddies have an opportunity to get back to winning ways when they make the trip to Randalstown to face Tír na nÓg as they seek to make ground in the standings with Aldergrove and Ballymena just one point ahead and that pair meet in Crumlin.

St John's remain the only team yet to pick up a point and motivation will not be in short supply as they host old rivals Rossa who have won just one of their five games to date.

Ahoghill are in a similar position and they are at Creggan, while the other games in the top tier see Lámh Dhearg host Dunloy at Hannahstown and Aghagallon welcome Glenravel.

In Division Two, there is a meeting between the joint-leaders as Sarsfield's and Moneyglass - both on maximum points - meet at the Bear Pit.

St Patrick's are just behind the pace-setters and they welcome Gort na Móna to Lisburn on Wednesday.

Davitt's currently sit bottom of the pile and they have a home game against local rivals St Teresa's who have faltered after a good start, while Naomh Éanna seem to have found form with back-to-back wins and the Hightown men have home advantage against Rasharkin, while Glenavy host St Comgall's in the other game in the division.

St Agnes' have impressed in Division Three with a perfect start after four games and they will seek to extend that to five on Wednesday at home to Éire Óg.

There is a three-way tie on four points with two of those teams, Laochra Loch Lao and Ardoyne, meeting at Coláiste Feirste, while O'Donnell's welcome Wolfe Tone's who banked their first win last time out.

The other game is a cross-city affair as Pearse's host St Malachy's at The Cricky.

Wednesday's games (7pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Creggan v Ahoghill (6.45pm)

Aldergrove v All Saints, Ballymena

St John's v O'Donovan Rossa

Cargin v St Paul's

Portglenone v St Gall's

Aghagallon v Glenravel

Tír na nÓg v St Brigid's

Lámh Dhearg v Dunloy

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Two

Davitt's v St Teresa's

Glenavy v St Comgall's

Naomh Éanna v Rasharkin

Sarsfield's v Moneyglass

St Patrick's, Lisburn v Gort na Móna

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

O'Donnell's v Wolfe Tones

St Agnes' v Éire Óg

Na Piarsaigh v St Malachy's

Laochra Loch Lao v Ardoyne