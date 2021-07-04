New era looms for abandoned Carryduff shopping centre as LIDL unveils £16m store plan

LIDL has submitted a planning application for its £16 million redevelopment of Carryduff shopping centre.

The plans include the construction of a new £6 million 'concept' store that aims to provide a high-quality shopping experience with an emphasis on sustainability, spacious aisles, long tills and restroom and change facilities.

Lidl also plans to invest a further £10 million in the redevelopment of the wider shopping centre, which will include a redeveloped and landscaped car park with over 200 car parking spaces and two electric vehicle charging points.

The development will create 35 new retail jobs at Lidl, a further 100 plus jobs across the other retailers, and will support 250 jobs in during construction and development.

Plans include the 1,420 square metre Lidl store and a further 1,730 square metres for new retail units.

The retail giant acquired the 4.5 acre Carryduff site in August 2020 from Kilmona Property.

Carryduff shopping centre has been vacant for more than four years and had struggled after the departure of anchor tenant SuperValu in 2013.

Lidl has submitted its application to redevelop the site to Lisburn and Castlereagh Council.

Chris Speers, Property Executive at Lidl Northern Ireland, said: “We’re pleased to progress plans for the rejuvenation and redevelopment of Carryduff shopping centre following a very positive consultation with the local community. Carryduff is a thriving and vibrant area and it is clear that residents want to see the centre transformed into a contemporary space that will attract further investment and footfall.

“Our ambitious plans to complement the site with additional retail and leisure units represent an investment of more than £10 million into the area and the support of more than 300 jobs. We’re proud to be part of the centre’s significant regeneration and bring a new future of growth to the locality whilst honouring the site’s historical connections to the community.”

He added: “We hope to receive planning permission for the site in the coming weeks and we look forward to opening the brand new, state-of-the-art Lidl store early next year, bringing shoppers even more choice of quality products at unbeatable value."