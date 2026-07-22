NORTH Belfast mental health and suicide prevention charity Lighthouse is working on a new project to support Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

Chief Executive Paul Finnegan said: “We’re are honoured to receive funding which will allow us to provide earlier, more consistent support to children, young people and their families, improve their experience while they wait for specialist care, and work hand‑in‑hand with CAMHS teams to ensure that every young person gets the right help, at the right time, in the right place.”

The project is one of six across these islands to receive a share of £825,000 from NHS Charities Together “to provide support for children and young people with mental health problems and ensure they are not forgotten while they wait for the specialist care they need".

“Every project is built on fairness and kindness, making sure support reaches young people who too often feel unheard or overlooked,” Paul said.

Lighthouse has been based in Duncairn Gardens in North Belfast since its community-led response to a local crisis in 2002.

It is described as a “beacon of hope guiding you toward a better tomorrow”.

“The sector already works collaboratively for the benefit of citizens and that work is likely to deepen in time,” Paul said.

The team at Lighthouse is also looking ahead to World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention, and the World Health Organisation, to raise awareness that suicide can be prevented.

If you are in crisis or despair a range of organisations exist to help.

Lighthouse is online at https://lighthousecharity.com and the Lifeline helpline is 080 8808 8000.