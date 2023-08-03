Lighthouse to celebrate 20 years promoting positive mental health

Lighthouse will be celebrating their 20th anniversary at a Gala event on 11 November at the Europa Hotel. Lighthouse was established in 2003 in response to the communities in Belfast experiencing exceptionally high incidences of suicide. The charity is committed to the prevention of suicide; the promotion of positive mental health well-being and the provision of support services to families who have been bereaved by suicide.

Former sports presenter and charity ambassador Mark Robson will host the gala, with entertainment being provided by local acts including DJ Johnny Hero and local entertainer John Linehan, known for playing May McFettridge. The event is sponsored by Fermanagh’s Balcas Timber LTD and Belfast accountancy firm Clarke & Co.

The Gala Ball comes at a time when public services funds are facing dire cuts, with departments needing to slash at least £500million to critical services, including mental health.

Lighthouse Executive Director Paul Finnegan said of the work of the organisation, “For the last 20 years Lighthouse have been dedicated to suicide prevention, committed to breaking the stigma around suicide, and sought to improve the mental health outcomes in our communities.”

We're delighted to announce our 20th Anniversary Gala Ball is taking place on Sat. 11th Nov. in the Europa Hotel. It promises to be a fantastic evening and with tickets limited, we suggest you buy now! The event is kindly supported by @balcastimber and Clarke &Co Accountants. pic.twitter.com/Rp14DXg5G1 — Lighthouse (@Lighthouse_Ire) July 21, 2023

Paul is encouraging people across the community and local businesses to get involved. “We have always had the heart of Belfast at the helm of our services and it’s important that they are involved every step of the way. Few people across our communities haven’t been affected by suicide in some way and so this event is an opportunity to come together to support the vital services Lighthouse provides.”

In the previous financial year, Lighthouse supported over 2,050 individuals with a range of services.

Fiona Mooney first encountered Lighthouse in 2020, early during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns when tragically, she and her family lost her nephew to suicide.

Fiona said, “We were trying to deal with a collected heavy loss at a time when we couldn’t be together to support each other and celebrate my nephew’s life in the way we would have liked. Lighthouse engaged with Carl’s friends to help them work through their loss and we will always be grateful for their services — they really were a beacon of hope for a group of young men who have thrived with their support.”

Fiona was so inspired with the charity’s youth work that she began to volunteer and ultimately became a member of the Board of Trustees this year.

Tickets can be purchased by emailing fundraising@lighthousecharity.com or calling Fundraising Lead Claire Hogarth at 02890 755070