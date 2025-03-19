Blaze at Limestone Road recycling plant treated as arson

FIRE: The scene on the Limestone Road on Saturday morning

A BLAZE at a recycling plant on the Limestone Road on Saturday morning is being treated as arson.

The blaze was reported at 2:26am on Saturday morning (March 15).

Nine fire appliances from Whitla, Cadogan, Knock, Lisburn, Westland Fire Stations attended including an Aerial Ladder Appliance and Command Unit with seven officers also present.

PSNI Sergeant McConville, said: “Extensive damage has been caused to the building, along with damage caused to machinery on the site and our enquires are ongoing at this time”.

“We are treating this report as deliberate arson and anyone that could help with ongoing enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 145 15/03/25.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.