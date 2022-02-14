Adults invited to apply for Líofa bursaries

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is pictured with pupils from Scoil an Droichid on a visit to open the 2022 Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme.

The Department of Communities has confirmed that adult learners of Irish can apply to the revived Líofa bursary scheme.

Among the most popular courses for adult learners of an cúpla focal are Oideas Gael in Gleann Colm Cille, southwest Donegal, where students get to mix classroom lessons with hiking and sean-nós sessions.

Communities Minister Deirdre opened the 2022 Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme for applications during a visit to Scoil an Droichid in South Belfast on Thursday past.

In addition to the 100 bursaries available, 70 successful applicants from 2020 who have been unable to attend a Gaeltacht course due to Covid-19 restrictions will also attend in 2022, bringing the total investment this year to £85,000.

Ms Hargey said: “I am delighted to announce that the Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme is now open for applications. This is the first programme since the start of the Covid pandemic meaning successful applicants can not only get back to learning the Irish language but also take part in various cultural activities such as sport and music.

“It also provides the opportunity to make new connections and friendships with like-minded people wishing to develop their use of the language.

🎥.@CommunitiesNI Minister @DeirdreHargey has today opened the application process for the 2022 Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme and encourages those with an interest in learning the Irish language to apply pic.twitter.com/fQ9imfJ593 — Communities NI (@CommunitiesNI) February 10, 2022

“This scheme has already helped over 750 adults and young people to immerse themselves in an Irish speaking community and build their fluency in the language.”

The Gaeltacht provides attendees with an opportunity to immerse themselves in an Irish speaking community, increase their knowledge and use of Irish through attending classes whilst taking part in a wide range of cultural activities including sport and music through the medium of Irish.

The Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme is open to students whose parents are in receipt of a means-tested benefit, or adult learners in receipt of one of the qualifying benefits. As demand for the bursary - which averages at a cost of £500 per student and includes accommodation and tuition - is very high, preference is given to those adults or students who have not previously received a bursary and who meet the criteria set out in the application form.

Applications can be made online or by contacting Liofa directly on 028 9051 5114.

The scheme will close on the 4 March 2022 and successful applicants will be notified by the end of March 2022