Waste collection disruption as Lisburn Council workers strike over pay

PAY: Workers have chosen strike action over pay and conditions, which will affect rubbish collection

UNITE Union workers at Lisburn and Castlereagh Council have commenced strike action over pay and conditions amidst the continuing cost of living crisis.

Union members voted to commence the strike, which began this week and will affect rubbish collection, leisure centres and environmental health services.

This is following several strikes in councils over recent months. Similar strike action began in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavaon District Councils on 15 August.

Unite the Union representative Kieran Ellison said: “Workers at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council are asking themselves why it is that their employer cannot provide the same type of offer that has now been accepted by workers at the likes of Derry City & Strabane and Mid-Ulster councils.

“Unite is happy to help the council Chief Executive identify wasteful expenditure. Senior management at the council appear unduly reliant on hiring costly consultants to make decisions that they are paid to take. Huge savings would arise if the consultants were dropped.

“Similarly, the council spends huge sums with employment agencies to fill staffing gaps. While those employed by agencies are stuck on exploitative and insecure contracts, such is the profits being made that the cost to ratepayers is much greater than it would be if these workers were employed directly by the council.”

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council @lisburnccc workers out on the picket line this morning at Altona Depot for a fair pay increase! #JobsPayConditions #lisburncastlereaghstrike pic.twitter.com/FshRVwPDsB — Unite the Union NI (@UniteunionNI) September 6, 2022

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said: “Unite the Union has commenced continuous strike action at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council. Waste and Sports Services have been most impacted today (Tuesday 6 September). We advise residents to check our webpage regularly for the latest updates.

Elected Members are currently considering the overall position in the context of what is feasible and sustainable for staff, services and the ratepayer.”