Lisburn Road Alcoholics Anonymous to hold public meeting

MOST meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) are for those who have a desire to stop drinking.

However, an open, public meeting of AA is for anyone, including family or friends of alcoholics or those professionals dealing with people with addiction.

Lisburn Road AA is holding an open public meeting, in the Agape Centre, 236 -238 Lisburn Road, on Monday 8th April from 8pm–9.30pm. There will be speakers from AA, Al Anon and a medical professional, in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

If you want to learn more about alcoholism or AA, whether you are suffering yourself or know someone who is, or you work in this field, then this is an opportunity to find out more. You will be very welcome. Any queries please call 028 90 351222 or visit www.alcoholicsanonymous.ie