Ballymurphy shop helps Kathleen with her Olympic quest

A LOCAL woman who has been raising money so that she is able to volunteer to travel to help Team Ireland at the 2023 Berlin Special Olympics has received another successful donation to help her cause.

Kathleen Pollock currently needs to raise over £3,000 to cover costs to be able to volunteer at the Special Olympics in June next year. Kathleen has volunteered at Special Olympics in the past, notably at the Shanghai Special Olympics in China in 2007.

The recent donation of £500 was made by Packy McDonald and staff at the Bullring Premier Stories in Ballymurphy.

Kathleen’s son Oliver Pollock said: “My mum previously helped the team in China and travelled over there.

"She has been wanting to get back into volunteering again and is looking of ways to raise money so she can go over and attend the Olympians. She’s worked with all sorts of athletes from the Irish team and is really keen to get over to Berlin to volunteer again.”

To help Kathleen raise the money she needs to volunteer with Team Ireland at the Special Olympics next year you can do so by clicking here .