Lord Mayor hosts Cubb McCullough's single launch to aid mental health charities

MUSIC: Paul 'Cubb' McCullough with his new single 'If Only' and Lord Mayor of Belfast Ryan Murphy

LORD Mayor Ryan Murphy has hosted a gala reception to mark the launch of Paul 'Cubb' McCullough's new single 'If Only' at City Hall — with proceeds for the song going to Belfast mental health charities which work on suicide prevention.

Paul 'Cubb' McCullough tragically lost his son Paul, also known as 'Cubb' to suicide in 2016 and also lost his niece Stacie and cousin Conor to suicide. Proceeds of the single will be going to Suicide Awareness and Support Group, West Wellbeing and Lighthouse.

Reaching out to local musicians, Paul worked with them to compose the new single which will shine a light on the issue. Musicians and personalities who helped with the single included two members of The Adventures, James Peake, Johnny Hero, Joby Fox, Pearse Elliott and many more.

SINGLE: Photographer John Mallon, Margaret Walker of Suicide Awareness, Mayor Ryan Murphy, Tommy Holland of SA and playwright Pearse Elliott

Lord Mayor Councillor Ryan Murphy said: “I am delighted to be able to host an evening for the fantastic efforts of Cubb McCullough – he should be very proud of his achievements and selfless dedication to Suicide Awareness support group, West Wellbeing and Lighthouse.

“His efforts will go a long way in ensuring that provisions are dedicated to the prevention of suicide and self harm in our city, positive mental health is promoted and families who have been bereaved due to suicide can receive the correct support.

“I wish Cubb all the very best of luck with his charity single and wish to thank him again for his valued promotion of this worthwhile charity.”

Cubb McCullough paid tribute to those who backed his musical debut.

"Hopefully people can all share and support our efforts to raise as much as possible for these three very much needed charities," he said. "The cover for the song shows people reaching out, not only to ask for help but to give help."

That's a view echoed by veteran Upper Springfield community worker Tommy Holland. "I was privileged to be at this single launch by the Mayor of Belfast with my friend and colleague Margaret Walker of Suicide Awareness Support Group to see my pal Cubb McCullough's new song," he said.