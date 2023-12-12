Lord Mayor marks 35 years of Belfast's Healthy City status

BELFAST Lord Mayor Cllr Ryan Murphy was on hand this week to help mark the 35th anniversary of Belfast's status as a World Health Organisation Healthy City.

Belfast was designated a Healthy City in 1988 which means that Belfast works to achieve health equity for all its citizens.

Belfast Healthy Cities Chief Executive Joan Devlin welcomed the opportunity to reflect on the last 35 years.

Joan said: “Belfast was among the first places to be designated as a ‘Healthy City’ by the World Health Organisation and it is hard to believe that was 35 years ago.

"Our status as a Healthy City puts Belfast in a positive position where we can learn from other cities, share our experience and ensure that our population has the opportunity to live healthily and equitably.'