Lottery funding will help mental health organisation deliver more services

A NORTH Belfast man who delivers mental health training says a Lottery Fund grant will enable him to “do so much more” for the benefit of local people.

Phillip McTaggart, who runs Mind Skills, Training, Coaching and Wellbeing, has received a £5,340 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The National Lottery funding will be used to support people during these challenging times, including bringing people together, providing mental health support and helping people struggling with the rising cost of living crisis.

The grant will be used to develop a programme of workshops to improve emotional wellbeing. The sessions will include, stress management, personal development, confidence building, healthy eating, suicide prevention and mindfulness.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Phillip said: “The funding will allow us to continue with mental health programmes focusing on mindfulness, suicide prevention and positive mental health.

“Much of the training and programmes we do is for free. It is nice to get some funding to allow us to do more. The grant will allow us to get some material printed and open up more benefits for the community.

“There are a lot of people with poor mental health in the community. Anyone needing help should contact me via www.mindskills.training.”

Elsewhere in North Belfast, Ardoyne Bone Community Health and Leisure Trust is using a £7,676 grant to develop the skills of their current volunteers and to recruit and train new trustees and volunteers. This will strengthen the community services they can provide.

Ardoyne Youth Enterprise (AYE) are using a £10,000 grant to support young people from the Ardoyne, Oldpark and Shankill areas. The project will provide positive activities for young people involved in risk taking and anti-social behaviour, to develop their skills and confidence.

Ashton Community Trust is using a £389,218 grant to develop young people to become future young leaders in the Greater New Lodge community.

Over three years the project will run a programme of activities and support for young people to develop their skills, knowledge and confidence so they can overcome challenges in their lives, become role models in the community and reach their potential. The project will shine a light on young people for their positive contributions, improve their employment prospects and provide opportunities for them to inspire others.