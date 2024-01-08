Louise is unrecognizable since losing seven stone with Slimming World

LOCAL woman Louise Crooks is looking forward to the future since losing seven stone with Slimming World.

Louise, 40, says the turning point for her came when her health began to deteriorate due to poor eating habits. Louise suffered from high blood pressure, mobility issues and was borderline diabetic when she first walked through the doors of her local Slimming World group.

"My body was telling me that I needed to make a change," she explains. "I was taking prescription medication everyday – which caused swelling – making already difficult tasks like tying my shoelaces almost impossible. I constantly felt tired and got into a habit of comforting myself with food. I knew I needed to lose weight and I wanted to; but after numerous failed attempts, I wasn't sure I could".

The mum of two explains how her weight affected her relationships with family and friends.

"I would always avoid social events," says Louise. "I would worry about who was there, what they might think of me or what they might say. I never felt comfortable so it was easier to stay at home. My weight had completely stolen my confidence and I knew I needed to find it again."

In a final attempt to change her life, Louise reached out to a local Slimming World Consultant in the hope that they could help her.

"I remember ringing the Consultant on Friday evening and by the next morning, I was sitting in his group learning about how the plan worked. I sat with Adam and Pauline who had both joined the week before me and had already lost 12 lbs! The group session really motivated me. Everyone was more than willing to help me and for the first time ever, I believed I could do it."

Louise returned after her first week following the Food Optimizing plan with 5.5lbs off.

The group's consultant says, "Louise was ecstatic that day!”

“She was so surprised when she heard how much she had lost. Everyone began clapping and cheering for her and you could see on her face just how much it meant."

After attending the group for one year, Louise is now a target member having lost seven stones.

"I feel on top of the world!" she says. "Losing weight has changed my life in so many ways. I've now said goodbye to my daily medication, I can move without pain and most importantly, it's helped bring my family and I closer together."

She adds, "I feel younger in a way and think I've become more relatable to my two daughters. We can now go shopping together, enjoy family events together and I can even borrow some of their clothes! Joining my local group is the best decision I have ever made. I'm so happy and it's all thanks to my Slimming World group for supporting me when I needed it most".

Lee McCrudden, local Team Developer adds, "I am so proud of Louise and all that she has achieved with Slimming World! She has completely transformed her life by losing seven stone and I hope her outstanding success story will inspire more people across Belfast to join their local Slimming World group this January".

