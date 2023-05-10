Loyalist flags erected outside Catholic Church in North Belfast

INTIMIDATION: The loyalist flags outside St Mary's Star of the Sea, Whitehouse on the Shore Road.

SINN Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has hit out after loyalist flags were erected outside a Catholic church in North Belfast.

A Sons of KAI Ulster Flute Band flag appeared outside St Mary's Star of the Sea, Whitehouse on the Shore Road.

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: “Be in no doubt these sectarian flags were placed at a Catholic Church with the intention to intimidate, threaten and mark out territory.

Whitehouse, May 2023.



Flags erected around the Catholic Church, including this Rathcoole Sons of KAI flag.



“There is no place for such offensive sectarian displays anywhere in the community never mind at a place of worship.

“I would strongly urge all political and community leaders to join with me in condemnation of these actions and work to make every effort to reach out the hand of friendship to our neighbours.”