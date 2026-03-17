THE Lyric Theatre is marking its 75th anniversary with a major environmental initiative that will see more than 75 native trees planted across the North.

In partnership with The Conservation Volunteers (TCV), and funded by Phoenix Energy, the ‘75 Trees for 75 Years’ initiative forms part of the Lyric’s anniversary celebrations and reflects the organisation’s long-standing commitment to sustainability and community engagement.

At the heart of the initiative, 50 primary schools participating in the Lyric’s touring Theatre-in-Education production Waste Busters have committed to planting a tree on their grounds. The school strand of the project was launched at Strandtown Primary School, with many participating schools choosing to plant multiple saplings, bringing the total number of trees to more than 75.

A native Alder tree has also been planted on the Lyric’s own grounds – symbolically restoring part of the theatre’s landscape after one of its mature trees was lost during last year’s storm.

The new planting represents both renewal and the continuation of the Lyric’s legacy for generations to come.

Representatives from TCV and Phoenix Energy were at the Lyric to take part in the tree planting ceremony and celebrate the launch of the initiative. In the months ahead, the Lyric will follow as schools across North take part, collectively renewing and re-greening communities throughout the region.

Erin Hoey, Head of Creative Learning at theLyric Theatre said: “We are delighted to be commemorating the Lyric’s 75th anniversary through this important tree planting initiative. We are partnering with 50 primary schools across Northern Ireland which illustrates our reach and allows multiple partners to share in the Lyric’s impressive legacy.”

The initiative not only marks a milestone year but reinforces the Lyric’s commitment to environmental responsibility and education. Through the Waste Busters tour and this planting scheme, young people are being encouraged to think creatively about sustainability and climate action.