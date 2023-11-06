Lyric Theatre rolls out a programme of top festive treats

THE LYRIC Theatre Belfast has Christmas 2023 all wrapped up with a range of festive treats suitable for everyone, from the sweet delight of the Christmas show for all the family – Hansel and Gretel ( 24 Nov – Sat 6 Jan) to a spooky festive comedy for the grown-ups – Have Yourself a Scary Little Christmas (Fri 1 Dec – Sat 6 Jan).

Written by ‘Derry Girls’ star and playwright Tara-Lynne O’Neill, everyone is invited to get lost in the brand new telling of the classic tale of Hansel and Gretel. This spectacular Christmas adventure full of heart is just the perfect Christmas tradition to enjoy with all the family. Join Hansel, his sister Gretel and a mischievous little mouse called Monty, as they tumble through their story book and into an enchanted forest of technicolour. Together with a host of woodland creatures they will take you on a magical journey to defeat the witch in her sweetie house.

Let your Christmas be merry and mischievous with the spooky festive comedy Have Yourself a Scary Little Christmas. Join Grimes and McKee with an incredible ensemble cast at Darkwood Manor. It’s Christmas Eve at an eerie ancestral estate and TV psychic Nancy Nugent is ready to livestream the mysteries lurking within. But what if the ghosts she hunts are too ghastly even for her? Intriguing secrets, elusive guests and a sprinkle of holiday spookiness will keep you glued to your seat.

Why not make Christmas that extra special by giving the gift of a Lyric+ membership or a Lyric Gift Card? The cards can be used for a show of choice, Lyric merchandise or the Lyric Café Bar. Details available on www.lyrictheatre. co.uk.

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer, Lyric Theatre, said: “It’s hard to believe we’re coming into the festive season already, and what treats we have for everyone this year. We are delighted to announce two fantastic shows that will get you into the festive spirit. Hansel and Gretel written by the incredible Tara Lynne O’Neill who provides a new and fresh telling of this magical classic tale. We are also delighted to welcome back comedy favourites Grimes and McKee with their spooky Christmas tale, Have Yourself A Scary Little Christmas. Both productions feature a vast array of talented casts and dynamic creative teams. We look forward to welcoming our amazing audiences to the Lyric this festive season.”

Alison McCrudden, Joint Head of Literature, Drama and Dance at the Arts Council, commented: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to support the Lyric Theatre who offer audiences not one but two exciting shows this festive season. It’s the perfect time of year to treat a loved one to tickets to a show or support your local theatre by buying vouchers as a gift. Don’t miss out on the magic and merriment at the Lyric Theatre this Christmas!”

Tickets for Hansel and Gretel and Have Yourself A Scary Little Christmas start from only £12.50 and are available to book now on www.lyrictheatre.co.uk

The Lyric Theatre is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the National Lottery and Belfast City Council.