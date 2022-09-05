Mackies plans which will "exclude social housing" approved for third time

BELFAST City Council’s planning committee has again approved controversial proposals for a community greenway, which campaigners say will scupper chances for social homes at the site.

Back in May, a judicial review quashed the plans with Belfast City Council conceding that its planning decision was unlawful by reason of "misinterpretation" of the policy. The Belfast Urban Area Plan (BUAP) zones the 25-acre Mackie's site, which is owned by Department for Communities, for economic development purposes, which would allow for the building of social homes.

The issue was brought before planning committee, but issues in relation to speaking rights for objectors arose and the matter was returned to the Committee to allow objectors a further opportunity to address the Committee before a decision is taken.

People Before Profit was the only party to back housing campaigners in opposing the plans.

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll said: “West Belfast has the highest housing waiting list of any constituency in the north and is in desperate need of new social homes. This plan ensures those homes won’t be built on the biggest piece of public land in this city.

“The DUP, Sinn Féin, SDLP and Alliance have disgracefully ignored the pleas of campaigners, many of them homeless, who are opposed to these proposals."

My question for to day is



If not MACKIES then where



Do the right thing pic.twitter.com/Kdsosq1Mjv — Seán Martin kane (@SeanSeankane28) August 16, 2022

He added: “The Mackie’s site could be developed to include both a community greenway and social homes. I would seriously question the agenda of anyone who would vote for plans that ruin that prospect.”

Earlier last month, Participation and the Practice of Rights (PPR) which supports families campaigning for better housing provision, met with international architects who shared their vision for designing a site which will transform the biggest publicly owned piece of land in Belfast.



Speaking about the success of the event, Marissa McMahon of Participation and the Practice of Rights, said: “We are overwhelmed by the response we’ve received from international architects who have entered a design competition showcasing their vision for creating a sustainable and inclusive community here on the Mackies site.

"It’s frustrating though that while architects from five continents can understand what we are trying to do here, our own government does not seem to.

"That’s why we are calling on the government to release the public land owned by the housing department which is located on an interface scarred by peace walls between North and West Belfast, as they and Belfast City Council have the power to deliver a first of its kind prototype and sustainable neighbourhood in the heart of Belfast.”



Families from both sides of the interface have been transforming small patches of land into green growing spaces, challenging Belfast City Council’s planning committee in court and mobilising experts in design, architecture, permaculture and planning to deliver the ideas that they say are absent from all levels of local decision-making.



"What we’ve learned the hard way, over more than a decade of supporting families who need a home, is that the people in power have very little capacity to embrace new ideas without a bit of help," added Marissa.

"Big, established developers have more access to politicians than struggling families and we want to change that dynamic. We have invited the most powerful decision makers to visit this massive site to see what has been achieved by committed families working in partnership with international experts in their fields.



"The climate, cost of living and housing crises aren’t going to get better with more business as usual. That’s why we are calling for the government to stand up now and listen to what we have to say and make our hopes for the future a reality.”