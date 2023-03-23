Major tourism conference in West Belfast to mark anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

ST Mary's University College in West Belfast will be the venue for a major international peace tourism conference on Thursday April 6 to celebrate 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement.

The conference, organised jointly by West Belfast tourism organisation Fáilte Feirste Thiar and Féile an Phobail, is titled ‘Tourism Brings Peace... Peace Brings Tourism' and will bring together an illustrious list of names from international and national tourism organisations, as well as figures from the arts, sports, and media.

Fáilte Feirste Thiar Director Harry Connolly explained the importance of the event.

“We are thrilled that world renowned award winning tourism consultant Professor Terry Stevens will chair this historical gathering,” he said.

“Tourism has had a far reaching, positive, impact in the North of Ireland – and indeed the whole of Ireland – post the Good Friday Agreement of 10th of April 1998 and is now making a significant contribution to sustainable, social, economic and environmental development. In the words of Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, ‘Tourism brings peace and peace brings tourism.’

“On the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord, Fáilte Feirste Thiar and Féile an Phobail will host a flagship international conference that will explore the growth, success and remaining challenges facing the tourism industry.

“The Good Friday Agreement sought to develop cross-border partnerships, a renewed commitment to human rights and a shared commitment to enhancing the well-being of citizens.

“This ground-breaking event will reflect on these ambitions through the lens of tourism.

“We will hear the stories of inspirational people who have reimagined and changed the perception of their destinations by creating extraordinary experiences for visitors and residents by exploring different aspects of the shift from conflict to peace.

“Speakers will include Christopher Brooke, Chairperson of Tourism Ireland; Anita Mendiratta, advisor to UN World Tourism Organisation; Timothy Marshall, Chair of the International Institute for Peace Tourism; Gerry Lennon, CEO of Visit Belfast; Michelle Bryans, Director of East Side Partnership; Julian Jenkins, globally renowned sports stadia consultant; and Tina Black, Mayor of Belfast.”

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble will be speaking at the conference.

Kevin said: “In this year we will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and we will also hold our ‘Féile 35’ landmark festival celebrating 35 years of Féile an Phobail.

“In the 35 years since the first Féile and the 25 years since the 1998 Peace Agreement, West Belfast and indeed the city of Belfast have experienced incredible growth in tourist numbers, with the resulting boost to the local economy and the creation of many jobs in the tourism and hospitality industries.

“This conference will hear from those at the forefront of that growth in tourism in Belfast, and across Ireland, and how the Good Friday Agreement paved the way for that growth. We will also hear of the potential that exists for the future, and the importance of continuing and protecting the progress that has been made so that we can all keep building for generations to come.

“I will be talking about the impact that Féile an Phobail has had in bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to West Belfast over many years, and the positive impact that has had on our local community and businesses.

“On the 6th of April at St Mary's University College, we will celebrate the successes the Good Friday Agreement has brought and we will look forward to the future.”

The conference begins at 9.30am on Thursday, April 6. The event is open to the public, and attendance can be confirmed by emailing sean@visitwestbelfast.com

The full event programme can be accessed at feilebelfast.com and at visitwestbelfast.com