MÁLA POIST: Where on the Falls was this photo of Seamus Heaney taken?

Dear Editor,

I wonder would any of your readers be able to help me solve a little problem?

This photo is of the late and great Seamus Heaney in a little street off the Falls Road, but what street is it?

My brother Noel Connor, who now lives in England and is also an artist and poet knew Seamus. My family lived in Plevna Street, just off Leeson Street in the 1940s and 1950s. Could it be one of those streets? Seamus was a schoolteacher at the time.

Many thanks

Les Connor

Bangor, Co Down