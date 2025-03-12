Appeal to parents to keep children away from interfaces

PARENTS are being urged to know where their children are after recent interface trouble.

Tony Walls, Workers' Party representative for Lower Falls, said young people as young as ten-years-old have been gathering at interfaces at Lanark Way and Northumberland Street. On Monday youths clashed at Broadway Roundabout where three arrests were made.

"Parents need to be mindful of where their children are at all times," said Tony. "They are engaging in street fights with other children just as young from the Shankill Road side of the interfaces.

"Children are traveling on the Glider from as far away as Poleglass to participate in this behaviour. Residents and businesses are worried that it will get much worse as we approach the summer months and the number will increase if something is not done to prevent these gatherings taking place.

"People do not want to see sectarian tensions and violence raising its ugly head once again. They have more than enough to contend with and don’t want or need children from other areas traveling to engage in violence or sectarianism in their communities."

Tony said that there are not enough amenities and facilities for children and young people. "A lot more needs to be done to provide services that would allow young people to make a positive contribution to their communities," he added.

"They also need to be guided away from engaging in activities that creates tensions and brings violence. They may think it’s fun, but it’s not fun for the people who live and run businesses in those areas.

"This needs to be stopped now before it gets out of hand and some child is seriously injured or worse.

"I am asking parents to please be proactive and ensure your children are not traveling to other areas and getting caught up in this behaviour."