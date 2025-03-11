Three youths arrested after stone-throwing at Broadway roundabout

POLICE investigating trouble at Broadway roundabout on Monday evening have arrested three male youths.

Shortly after 6:50pm, it was reported that a number of youths had gathered in the area and were throwing stones and bottles at each other. It's just the latest in a series of incidents in the area since last summer.

Three males, aged 16, 15 and 14-years-old were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour. All three remain in custody at this time.

Inspector Adams said: “We understand the concerns of local residents and the wider public regarding ongoing anti-social behaviour in the Broadway area.

"Our officers are committed to working alongside partner agencies, local representatives and the community to address the problem.

“However, I also urge parents and guardians to speak with their children about their behaviour. Some young people are behaving recklessly, dangerously and in some instances criminally around Broadway roundabout with little regard for other members of the public and local residents.

“We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone. Ring us on 101, or 999 in an emergency, report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or speak directly to your Neighbourhood Team.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.”