Belfast Islamic Centre thanks the community for support following attack

ATTACK: A viable explosive device was thrown through the window of the Belfast Islamic Centre last Friday night

BELFAST Islamic Centre has thanked the public for their support following last week's attack on their building.

A viable explosive device was thrown through a window of the building on University Road at around 10.10pm last Friday night.

On Monday, a 34 year-old man appeared in court charged with the attack.

In a statement on social media Belfast Islamic Centre said: "In the wake of the deeply troubling and cowardly act of terrorism at the Belfast Islamic Centre aimed at spreading fear, we want to reassure our community that our Centre remains a safe, welcoming space for worship, reflection, and togetherness.

"We have reviewed and strengthened our security measures and are working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all who visit.

"We are immensely grateful to the security services, local community members, and political leaders who have stood with us in unequivocally condemning racism, hatred, and violence in all its forms. Your solidarity is a powerful reminder of the shared values that bind us together.

"We are proud to be Muslims, and equally proud to call Northern Ireland our home. Guided by our core values of peace, compassion, and freedom, we remain committed to building a more inclusive, diverse, and united society.

"Acts of hatred will never divide us. Instead, they strengthen our resolve to create a better future for our children and generations to come.

"We are also guided by our strong belief of shared origin of all humanity and that diversity in cultures and communities is meant to foster understanding and connection rather than creating divisions.

"Thank you for standing together in unity, solidarity and hope.