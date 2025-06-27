Naomh Gall Hens' Shed launch new book of stories and memories

A GROUP of women from Naomh Gall Hens' Shed have penned their own book of personal stories and experiences.

The Hens' Shed at Naomh Gall was set up in October 2022 after a group of women decided to get together once a week to socialise and engage in gardening, trips and arts and crafts, to name but a few.

A lot of the members are widows or carers for members of their families, and the group runs a calendar of activities and events that provide mental and physical stimulation, interaction with old friends and some new friends, and a chance to socialise in a fun and relaxed environment.

Thanks to a partnership with Ashton Community Trust and the Victims and Survivors Service – and especially their tutor Belinda – each woman wrote a personal story for the book as well as some words to reflect on their time with the Hens' Shed.

The book, entitled Síos Lána Cuimhne – Down Memory Lane, was launched to a packed clubhouse at Naomh Gall GAC.

It was an emotional evening as each woman read out her story from the book and spoke about what the Hens' Shed meant to them.

Speaking at the launch, co-founder Monica Culbert, said: "It is an honour to share our wonderful book with you. Four years ago when we began our Hens' Shed we never thought we would see such a day. It is a night of celebration and joy.

"There were so many reasons for setting up a Hens' Shed. It is a big thank you to everyone at Naomh Gall for their support.

"The Hens' Shed is a chance to lean on each other. We might stumble and make mistakes but we are all there to support each other."

Rosemarie O’Rawe added: "Our group is about celebrating the spirit of the community, offering support through the highs and lows and creating a sense of belonging for every woman who walked through the doors.

Monica Culbert and Rosemarie O'Rawe, co-founders of Naomh Gall Hens' Shed

"It is about laughter, memories, resilience and above all, the unshakable strength that is women coming together. The book is a reflection of that journey, written by each woman and all about their own lives.

"I am so proud to what this Hens' Shed has become. It is like a sisterhood."

Asked about what the Hens' Shed means to them, the women spoke about its importance to their well-being.

"It is a lifeline when my world fell apart," stated Olivia Higgins.

Geraldine Davey said: "I was always a very happy person waking up in the morning wondering what we would be doing that day, however, unfortunately my husband died last year.

"Then I started to dread waking up. Now, since I joined the Hens' Shed, I really love to know it's Thursday and I smile again."

Anne McCartney added: "The Hens' Shed is a place where women of a certain age can go for a few hours a week to have time to themselves, to share stories, learn new skills, visit new places and perhaps find out more about themselves."